Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

NYSE DRE opened at $38.41 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.