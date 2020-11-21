Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by Barclays from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $558,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

