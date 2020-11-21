DSLA Protocol Trading Up 182.1% Over Last 7 Days (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 182.1% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $3.03 million and $206,155.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,798,266,878 tokens. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

