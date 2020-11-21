DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Up 6.5%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares were up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 6,193,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,896,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Get DPW alerts:

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DPW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.