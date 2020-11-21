Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Insider Natalia Barsegiyan Acquires 20,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) insider Natalia Barsegiyan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 333.20 ($4.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a one year low of GBX 259.70 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.37.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

