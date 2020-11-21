Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Insider Natalia Barsegiyan Acquires 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) insider Natalia Barsegiyan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 333.20 ($4.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a one year low of GBX 259.70 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.37.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Domino`s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.