Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by 58.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,739,369.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,638 shares of company stock worth $23,151,873. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.