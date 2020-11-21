Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.56.

APPS stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

