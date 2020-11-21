Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 12,134 Shares

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $30,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,354.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRAD opened at $2.35 on Friday. Digirad Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Get Digirad alerts:

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Digirad in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.52% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.