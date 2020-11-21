Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $563,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,504. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

