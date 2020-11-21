DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

DSRLF opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average of $195.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.81.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

