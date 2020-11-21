Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.64. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

