Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CODYY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

