Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DLA stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

