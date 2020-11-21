Degenerator (MEME) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Day

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Degenerator token can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00473939 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009847 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.01215923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000075 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

