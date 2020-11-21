DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.86. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 875.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 876,691 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $326,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 50.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 168,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.