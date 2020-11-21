David Pietrantoni Sells 3,457 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.