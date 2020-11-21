Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.94. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 62.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 387.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

