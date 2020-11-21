Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.33, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dana by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

