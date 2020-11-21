Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.06 ($61.25).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €55.52 ($65.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,898.97. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €53.45 ($62.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.82 and a 200-day moving average of €41.09.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

