CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

