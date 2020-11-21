CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 82.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CVB Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in CVB Financial by 166.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.