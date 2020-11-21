CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.90 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,529 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,219,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,080,000 after purchasing an additional 84,901 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,525,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 42,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

