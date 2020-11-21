Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE CWK opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 92.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 369,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 177,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 182.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,442.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

