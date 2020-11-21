CSFB Analysts Give 27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) a C$1.10 Price Target

CSFB set a C$1.10 price target on 27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of 27221 (LGO.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of 27221 (LGO.V) from C$2.20 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

27221 has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

