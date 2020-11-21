Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the October 15th total of 511,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,316 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

