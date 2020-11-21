Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

