Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCAP has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.28 million and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

