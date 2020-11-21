Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.