Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0761 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.