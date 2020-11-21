Credit Suisse Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.59.

WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average of $196.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $1,173,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 268.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 333,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workday by 333.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 257,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 113.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 212,440 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

