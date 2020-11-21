Credit Suisse Group Boosts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $135.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.17.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

