CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

CRA International has increased its dividend payment by 492.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRA International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

CRA International stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CRA International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

