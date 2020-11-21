CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Up 8.8%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $1.97. 1,235,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 369,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

