Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CVLG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

CVLG opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Bunn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Ray Parker purchased 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $495,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,386.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

