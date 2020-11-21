Covenant Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,014 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

ANGL opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

