Covenant Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $118.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

