Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

