Covenant Partners LLC Increases Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

