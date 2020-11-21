Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835,921 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,905,000 after purchasing an additional 297,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,390,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

