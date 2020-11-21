Covenant Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

