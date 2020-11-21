Covenant Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENSG opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $70.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,253,044.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $133,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,209 shares of company stock worth $7,291,022 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

