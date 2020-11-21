Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

Cortexyme stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.38. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 954.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cortexyme by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cortexyme by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,769,000 after buying an additional 148,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

