Contrasting United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Tennessee Bankshares and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 16.37% 6.24% 0.68%

4.8% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Tennessee Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Tennessee Bankshares and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Tennessee Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.54%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Tennessee Bankshares and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $46.98 million 2.15 $7.69 million $1.01 13.47

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Dividends

United Tennessee Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Provident Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Provident Financial beats United Tennessee Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit. Its lending products include one-to-four family first mortgage loans; car loans, lines of credit remodeling; loans of deposits secured/unsecured land refinancing; and home improvement, new construction, and debt consolidation loans, as well as commercial real estate loans. It also invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, obligations of states and political, and the U.S. government and agency securities. The company operated through three full-service banking offices located in Newport, Tennessee. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Newport, Tennessee.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

