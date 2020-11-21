Contrasting United Rentals (NYSE:URI) & MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK)

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediGreen and United Rentals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Rentals $9.35 billion 1.70 $1.17 billion $19.52 11.26

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Volatility & Risk

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Rentals has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MediGreen and United Rentals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A United Rentals 1 10 7 0 2.33

United Rentals has a consensus price target of $160.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.05%. Given United Rentals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than MediGreen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Rentals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MediGreen and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A United Rentals 12.37% 37.16% 7.43%

Summary

United Rentals beats MediGreen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediGreen

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. It serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions segment rents specialty construction products that include trench safety equipment, which comprise trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; and power, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, including portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment. It is also involved in the rental of fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. The company also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 29, 2020, the company operated a network of 1,164 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

