Contrasting Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy N/A 88.77% 10.64% Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

This table compares Scienjoy and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy N/A N/A $150,000.00 N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 4.55 $7.78 million $0.41 45.83

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38

Inovalon has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats Scienjoy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 988,000 physicians; 522,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 314 million individuals and 53 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

