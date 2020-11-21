Contrasting Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -49.19% -23.06% -5.56% Regency Centers 8.43% 1.46% 0.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 1.22 -$3.02 million N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.13 billion 7.08 $239.43 million $3.89 12.15

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regency Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial, limited service hotels, and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

