Contrasting AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,787.90 -$4.18 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.16

AIkido Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -50.69% -49.20% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

About AIkido Pharma

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. It has a scientific research agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to use machine learning to find genetic markers in people that indicate an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

