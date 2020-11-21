ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $137,430.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021687 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00640309 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,955,341 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

