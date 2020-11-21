ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 307.6% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,377,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

Shares of COP stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

