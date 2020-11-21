ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.46.

COP opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

